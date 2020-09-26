Bitcoin Planet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,764.13 or 1.00207990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00643198 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.01344291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00111737 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

