Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $514,142.80 and approximately $2,422.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00519814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00055367 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.