Bitcoin Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $198.68 billion and approximately $17.92 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $10,739.08 on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Kraken and LakeBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.02073355 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00678723 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012346 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,500,787 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Zaif, BitForex, B2BX, DOBI trade, Coinone, CEX.IO, BigONE, BiteBTC, BitBay, Bibox, Mercatox, Upbit, TOPBTC, CPDAX, DigiFinex, IDCM, Coinroom, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinEx, InfinityCoin Exchange, ABCC, CoinsBank, YoBit, Paribu, Livecoin, MBAex, HitBTC, Bitbank, QuadrigaCX, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, BitMEX, Negocie Coins, Allcoin, Coinbase Pro, Gemini, Iquant, Cryptonex, Huobi, Ovis, Covesting, IDAX, Liquid, BCEX, Exrates, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Korbit, Kraken, CoinBene, Hotbit, LocalTrade, BtcTrade.im, Bitinka, Cryptopia, Bitstamp, Coinsquare, Coindeal, BTCBOX, Bit-Z, Simex, Binance, Coinsuper, Bitsane, LATOKEN, FCoin, Bitlish, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, BitMart, EXX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Tidex, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, Coinbe, Exmo, Bitfinex, xBTCe, LakeBTC, OKEx, LBank, Vebitcoin, bitFlyer, Coincheck, Kucoin, Trade By Trade, itBit, OEX, HADAX, UEX, C2CX, Coinhub and RightBTC. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

