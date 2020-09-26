Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,968.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,764.26 or 1.00214590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00169239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

