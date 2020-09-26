Bitcore (BTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and QBTC. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,754.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.82 or 0.03299358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.02063196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00428507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00868901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00524765 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,419,021 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,062 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.