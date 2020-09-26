BitNewChain (BTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $10.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00869471 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003498 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001753 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

