BitSend (BSD) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and SouthXchange. BitSend has a market cap of $101,358.81 and $270.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00643287 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $882.71 or 0.08208604 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,624,400 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

