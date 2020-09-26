BitStation Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,733.64 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, BitStation has traded 76.3% lower against the dollar. BitStation has a total market capitalization of $16,733.64 and $37.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitStation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.12 or 0.04876673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitStation (CRYPTO:BSTN) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitStation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

