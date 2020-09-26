BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $307.50 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $307.50 million and $40.53 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00243951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00095691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.01541667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00195098 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,106,103,802 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

