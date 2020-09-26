BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

