BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.40 target price on the stock.

TSE:BB opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.23.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$299.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.1721865 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

