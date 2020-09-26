Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $11,821.31 and $35.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,754.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.82 or 0.03299358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.02063196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00428507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00868901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00524765 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,498,064 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.