Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Reaches $339,051.55

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $339,051.55 and approximately $325.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.