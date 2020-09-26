Blockport Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.01532343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00199320 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

