Bloom (BLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,893.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,893.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, AirSwap, Bibox and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00245299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01524948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00193694 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

