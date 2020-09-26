Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

BLBD stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 80,291 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

