Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Insider Acquires A$24,222.26 in Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.77.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

