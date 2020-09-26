bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 107.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

