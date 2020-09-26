Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.77.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $268,695.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,179 shares of company stock worth $5,344,951. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.