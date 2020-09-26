Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.77.
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82.
In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $268,695.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,179 shares of company stock worth $5,344,951. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
