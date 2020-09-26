BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. BofA Securities raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of GEF opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

