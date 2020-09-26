BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.42 ($51.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.91 ($1.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €30.25 ($35.59). 5,076,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.03.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

