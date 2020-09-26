BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $644,514.42 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $644,514.42 and $65,201.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,761.80 or 1.00223378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00169170 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,275 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

