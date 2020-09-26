Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.72.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.
BSX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,053. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,139,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $126,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.