Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

BSX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,053. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,139,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $126,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

