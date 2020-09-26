Bottos 1-Day Volume Hits $198,605.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $847,698.67 and $198,605.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.25 or 0.04849928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034020 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

