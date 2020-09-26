Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,954.95

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $139,954.95 and approximately $1,627.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

