BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $701,406.88

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $701,406.88 and approximately $4,197.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.84 or 0.04899005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

