Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $13.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,067,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 667,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,133 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.