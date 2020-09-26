BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $2,705,607.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at $145,679,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,743 shares of company stock worth $5,158,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.