Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of -594.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

