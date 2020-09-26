British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

