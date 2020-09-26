British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
