British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,380 ($44.17) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,820 ($36.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 26.38 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,589.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

