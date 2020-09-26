Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 821 ($10.73) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 767.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 8.37 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

