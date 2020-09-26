BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

