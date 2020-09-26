Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 2,417,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,183. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

