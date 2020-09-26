Brokerages Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Check Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 583,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

