Brokerages Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.26. Cyberark Software posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.18. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.