Brokerages Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.26. Cyberark Software posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.18. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.