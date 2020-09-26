Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,348. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $415.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.31. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.