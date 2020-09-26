Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 1,154,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,786. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

