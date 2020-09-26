Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Everi reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,273. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $705.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

