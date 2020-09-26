Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.61). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($4.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.63) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOL. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 753,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

