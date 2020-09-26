Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

Shares of HEXO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. 3,928,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475,127. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.35.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

