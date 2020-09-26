Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.07). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($12.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($12.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.71 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,554. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

