Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post $726.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.10 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $948.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $487.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.71 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHRT. BidaskClub cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 213,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,554. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

