Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 126,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.