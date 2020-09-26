Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to Post -$2.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will announce earnings per share of ($2.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.87). PBF Energy posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 419.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($8.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($7.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 353,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,140 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 109,946 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 72.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 420,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 6,848,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

