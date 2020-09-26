Brokerages Expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH stock remained flat at $$15.11 on Friday. 543,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

