Brokerages Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,946 shares of company stock worth $39,140,125. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $138.27. 1,705,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

