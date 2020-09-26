Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Price Target at €251.39

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €251.39 ($295.75).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €278.50 ($327.65). 461,393 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €232.56. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.