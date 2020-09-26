Brokerages Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Target Price at $71.33

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.98. 294,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,625. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

