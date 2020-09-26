Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $25.64

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,706. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

